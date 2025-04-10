WATCH TV LIVE

Gabbard: JFK, MLK Documents to Be Released in Days

Thursday, 10 April 2025 03:34 PM EDT

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said on Thursday that documents related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be “ready to be released here within the next few days.”

In March, President Donald Trump ordered all previously withheld classified documents released that pertained the assassinations of Kennedy, King, and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy.

Gabbard told reporters on Thursday that she has “over 100 people working around the clock to scan” papers around the three political luminaries who were all killed during a turbulent five-year period in the 1960s.

“These have been sitting in boxes in storage for decades, they have never been scanned or seen before and we’ll have those ready for release in the next few days.”

The release of the documents has long been a campaign promise of Trump, who noted in his order, “I have determined that the release of all records in the Federal Government’s possession pertaining to each of those assassinations is also in the public interest.”

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 10 April 2025 03:34 PM
