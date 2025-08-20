WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: tulsi gabbard | intelligence community

Gabbard to Cut Intelligence Office Staff 40%

By    |   Wednesday, 20 August 2025 06:01 PM EDT

Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's director of national intelligence, plans to slash her office's workforce by 40% and cut its budget by $700 million, her office announced Wednesday.

"Over the last 20 years, ODNI has become bloated and inefficient, and the intelligence community is rife with abuse of power, unauthorized leaks of classified intelligence, and politicized weaponization of intelligence," Gabbard said in a press release.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the intelligence community, she said, "must make serious changes to fulfill its responsibility to the American people and the U.S. Constitution by focusing on our core mission: Find the truth and provide objective, unbiased, timely intelligence to the President and policymakers."

The office was created after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to improve intelligence sharing and operations.

In a letter to her staff, Gabbard described ODNI 2.0 as "a leaner, faster, and more agile institution refocused on integrating the IC [intelligence community], upholding tradecraft standards, and delivering timely, unbiased intelligence to the president and policymakers," according to ABC News.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's director of national intelligence, plans to slash her office's workforce by 40% and cut its budget by $700 million, her office announced Wednesday.
tulsi gabbard, intelligence community
175
2025-01-20
Wednesday, 20 August 2025 06:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved