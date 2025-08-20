Gabbard to Cut Intelligence Office Staff 40%

Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's director of national intelligence, plans to slash her office's workforce by 40% and cut its budget by $700 million, her office announced Wednesday.

"Over the last 20 years, ODNI has become bloated and inefficient, and the intelligence community is rife with abuse of power, unauthorized leaks of classified intelligence, and politicized weaponization of intelligence," Gabbard said in a press release.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the intelligence community, she said, "must make serious changes to fulfill its responsibility to the American people and the U.S. Constitution by focusing on our core mission: Find the truth and provide objective, unbiased, timely intelligence to the President and policymakers."

The office was created after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to improve intelligence sharing and operations.

In a letter to her staff, Gabbard described ODNI 2.0 as "a leaner, faster, and more agile institution refocused on integrating the IC [intelligence community], upholding tradecraft standards, and delivering timely, unbiased intelligence to the president and policymakers," according to ABC News.