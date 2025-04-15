Man Charged With Threats to Gabbard, Husband

A Georgia man is facing federal charges of transmitting interstate threats after he allegedly threatened to kill Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and her husband, Abraham Williams, according to the Department of Justice.

Aliakbar Mohammad Amin, 24, of Lilburn, Georgia, was accused of sending threatening text messages from March 29 through April 1, including one telling Gabbard to "prepare to die, you, Tulsi, and everyone you hold dear…America will burn," the DOJ said in an announcement, NBC News reported Tuesday.

In another message, Gabbard was warned that she was "living on borrowed time" and was told that her home is a "legitimate target and will be hit at a time and place of our choosing."

Williams, meanwhile, was sent a text telling him to "tell your wife to always be on her best behavior and not to disobey Mr. Vladimir Putin's orders. We are friendly bears [Russian Flag + Bear emoji]. But we can also be angry bears [Russian flag + bear emoji]."

Amin was arrested on Friday, according to the DOJ.

Gabbard thanked the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service, as well as local law enforcement, for their "service and dedication in apprehending this radicalized, dangerous criminal who repeatedly threatened the lives of me, my family, and @realDonaldTrump," she wrote on X. "Thank you for your tireless work every day keeping the American people safe."

Federal authorities reported finding threatening messages posted on social media accounts associated with Amin, including one image showing a gun pointed at a photograph of Gabbard and another of a gun pointed at Gabbard and Williams.

A firearm was recovered from the suspect's home, the DOJ said.

"Threatening to harm public officials is a criminal act that cannot be excused as political discourse," Acting U.S. Attorney Richard S. Moultrie, Jr., said. "Our office, in coordination with our law enforcement partners, will vigorously prosecute individuals who commit these acts of violence.”

Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said the agency "sees all threatening communications as a serious federal offense."

"We will employ every investigative tool and resource available to identify those responsible and ensure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," he said. "Let this arrest serve as a clear warning: if you engage in this kind of criminal behavior, you will be caught and you will go to prison."

Amin, 24, who was charged on April 11 through a sealed criminal complaint, was ordered detained by a U.S. magistrate judge after making his initial appearance in federal court.

The announcement about the arrest came one day after authorities arrested a man who allegedly broke into the Pennsylvania governor's mansion while Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family were asleep.

"I don't give a damn if it's coming from one particular side or the other, directed at one particular party or another, or one particular person or another, it is not OK and it has to stop," Shapiro, a Democrat, said Sunday.

The governor, his family, and their house guests were evacuated from the mansion and were not injured in the blaze.

Bond was denied for the suspect, Cody Balmer, 38.