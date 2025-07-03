Washington Post: Gabbard's Ethics Claim About Journalist Unfounded

The Washington Post on Thursday pushed back on Tulsi Gabbard’s claim that its reporter “harassed” her staff.

“For three decades, Ellen Nakashima has been one of the most careful, fair-minded, and highly regarded reporters covering national security,” the Post’s executive editor, Matt Murray, said in a statement.

“Reaching out to potential sources rather than relying solely on official government press statements regarding matters of public interest is neither nefarious nor is it harassment. It is basic journalism.

"DNI Gabbard’s unfounded personal attack reflects a fundamental misunderstanding about the role of journalists to report on government officials and hold power to account, without fear or favor and regardless of party. The Post remains committed to that vital and constitutionally protected work.”

Gabbard, President Donald Trump's director of national intelligence, earlier Thursday accused Nakashima of using deceptive tactics to extract sensitive information from intelligence officials, labeling the reporter “a clear political op.”

"Instead of reaching out to my press office, she is calling high level Intelligence Officers from a burner phone, refusing to identify herself, lying about the fact that she works for the Washington Post, and then demanding they share sensitive information," Gabbard posted on X.

"Apparently, publishing leaked classified material wasn't enough for the Washington Post, so now they've decided to go after the Intelligence professionals charged to protect it," she added.