Gabbard Slams Washington Post Reporter's Ethics

Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's director of national intelligence, on Thursday accused a Washington Post journalist of using deceptive tactics to extract sensitive information from intelligence officials, labeling the reporter "a clear political op" in a sharply worded social media post, The Hill reported.

Gabbard's criticism focused on Ellen Nakashima, a veteran national security correspondent at the Post and a member of three Pulitzer Prize-winning teams.

Gabbard asserted that Nakashima sidestepped the DNI's press office and instead used covert methods to reach high-ranking officials in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

"Instead of reaching out to my press office, she is calling high level Intelligence Officers from a burner phone, refusing to identify herself, lying about the fact that she works for the Washington Post, and then demanding they share sensitive information," Gabbard posted.

Gabbard suggested Nakashima's behavior went beyond traditional journalism ethics and ventured into misconduct.

"Apparently, publishing leaked classified material wasn't enough for the Washington Post, so now they've decided to go after the Intelligence professionals charged to protect it," she wrote in the X post.

The Washington Post issued a response defending Nakashima's actions and journalistic integrity.

Executive Editor Matt Murray said Nakashima's reporting methods were consistent with professional standards and did not cross ethical lines.

"For three decades, Ellen Nakashima has been one of the most careful, fair-minded, and highly regarded reporters covering national security," Murray said. "Reaching out to potential sources rather than relying solely on official government press statements regarding matters of public interest is neither nefarious nor is it harassment. It is basic journalism."

Murray further denounced Gabbard's accusations, calling them both "unfounded" and "personal."

"It reflects a fundamental misunderstanding about the role of journalists to report on government officials and hold power to account, without fear or favor and regardless of party," he added.

The dispute highlights a growing tension between the intelligence community and the press over access, transparency, and the protection of classified material. Gabbard, a former congresswoman, has taken a hard-line stance on internal security and press conduct since assuming her role as director of national intelligence in February.