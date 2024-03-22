×
Tags: tulsi gabbard | donald trump | robert f. kennedy | vice president

Report: Tulsi Gabbard on VP Lists of Trump, Kennedy

By    |   Friday, 22 March 2024 10:59 AM EDT

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, is under consideration to be vice president for presidential candidates Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., NBC News reported.

NBC called it a major turnaround for Gabbard, a one-time progressive who supported the 2016 presidential candidacy of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and who ran for the Democrats' presidential nomination ;in 2020.

An unnamed source told NBC said Gabbard would be more likely to seriously consider running as Kennedy's vice presidential nominee had she not been swept up by the possibility of serving with Trump.

The source added that Gabbard, while interested in the second slot in Kennedy's independent campaign, is now focused on the possibility that Trump will select her.

Trump sources tell NBC News she is an unlikely pick. But they noted she could still be offered another role in the campaign or in a potential administration.

"I think most people on team Trump view her as someone who ultimately won't be picked as VP but could end up with a different role when all is said and done," a Trump source said.

Gabbard was the keynote speaker at a fundraiser at the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort this month.

Gabbard addressed the 917 Society's annual fundraiser on March 7 for a night in Palm Beach "celebrating the Constitution."

Jeffrey Rodack

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


