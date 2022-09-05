TV Anchor Who Suffered 'Beginnings' of Stroke Apologizes for On-Air Exit

Julie Chin, a morning news anchor in Tulsa, Oklahoma, who apparently suffered the "beginnings of a stroke" on live TV over the weekend, updated her condition Sunday night, via social media.

"I'm so glad to tell you I'm OK," Chin wrote on Facebook. "The past few days are still a little bit of a mystery, but my doctors believe I had the beginnings of a stroke live on the air Saturday morning. Some of you witnessed it firsthand, and I'm so sorry that happened."

While appearing Saturday on KJRH-TV in Tulsa, an NBC affiliate, Chin was initially reporting on NASA's since-canceled Artemis I launch at approximately 8:45 a.m. Central time.

Shortly after, though, the veteran anchor became visibly confused on the air and subsequently had difficulty reading the words on the teleprompter.

From there, Chin continually attempted to reset her read, only to realize that something was amiss.

On the air, Chin then calmly said, "I'm sorry, something is going on with me this morning and I apologize to everybody. Let's just go ahead and send it on to meteorologist Annie Brown."

Chin did not return to air, and Brown reportedly finished the newscast.

According to Chin, her newsroom colleagues immediately placed a 9-1-1 call to emergency officials.

Upon reflection of the incident, Chin wrote: "The episode seemed to have come out of nowhere. I felt great before our show. However, over the course of several minutes during our newscast things started to happen. First, I lost partial vision in one eye. A little bit later my hand and arm went numb.

"Then, I knew I was in big trouble when my mouth would not speak the words that were right in front of me on the teleprompter," wrote Chin. "If you were watching Saturday morning, you know how desperately I tried to steer the show forward, but the words just wouldn't come."

Chin concluded her post with the following: "I'm glad to share that my tests have all come back great," she wrote. "At this point, doctors think I had the beginnings of a stroke, but not a full stroke. There are still lots of questions, and lots to follow up on, but the bottom line is I should be just fine."

The Tulsa anchor isn't alone in experiencing a harrowing medical emergency on the air.

The most famous incident of a TV journalist suffering an apparent stroke on the air might have involved reporter Serene Branson.

In 2011, Branson was doing a live remote hit outside the Grammy Awards in downtown Los Angeles, and could not annunciate any of her 8-second tease.