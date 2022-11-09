×
Tags: tudor dixon | gretchen whitmer | michigan | governor

Tudor Dixon Concedes to Michigan Gov. Whitmer

(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 09 November 2022 11:10 AM EST

The Republican candidate for Michigan governor, Tudor Dixon, on Wednesday morning conceded the election to the incumbent, Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

"I called Gov. Whitmer this morning to concede and wish her well," Dixon said in a statement, according to the Detroit Free Press.

"Michigan’s future success rests not in elected officials or government, but all of us. It is incumbent upon all of us to help our children read, support law enforcement, and grow our economy.

"Thank you to our volunteers and supporters for working so hard to forge a better Michigan. We came up short, but we will never stop fighting for our families."

According to Newsmax, Whitmer won the election with about 54% of the vote, or just under 2.5 million votes with 96% of ballots counted as of Wednesday morning. Dixon garnered about 44%, or just under 2 million votes, while Libertarian Party candidate Mary Buzuma, the Green Party’s Kevin Hogan, and Donna Brandenburg of the U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan each garnered less than 1% of the vote.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
The Republican candidate for Michigan governor, Tudor Dixon, on Wednesday morning conceded the election to the incumbent, Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "I called Gov. Whitmer this morning to concede and wish her well," Dixon said in a statement.
175
2022-10-09
Wednesday, 09 November 2022 11:10 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

