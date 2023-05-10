Tucker Video Tops 106M Views in Less Than 24 Hours

Tucker Carlson's video posted on Twitter on Tuesday in which he announced plans to produce a show on the social media platform similar to the one he had on Fox News before he was fired has generated more than 106 million views in less than 24 hours.

The three-minute video, in which Carlson said Twitter is the only platform left where free speech is allowed, was originally posted at 4:42 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. By 3:51 p.m. Wednesday, it had generated 106.7 million views. That's much higher than Carlson's previous video posted on Twitter shortly after his abrupt firing from Fox, which generated more than 60 million views in less than 24 hours.

While announcing his future plans with Twitter, Carlson chastised the mainstream media's stranglehold on information that is given to the public.

"At the most basic level, the news you consume is a lie," Carlson said. "A lie of the most stealthiest and insidious kind. Facts have been withheld on purpose. Along with proportion and perspective, you are being manipulated.

"The best you can hope for in the news business at this point is the freedom to tell the fullest truth that you can. But there are always limits, and if you bump up against those limits often enough, you will be fired for it. That's not a guess, it's a guarantee. Every person working in English language media understands that. The rule of what you can't say defines everything. It's filthy, really, and it's utterly corrupting."

Carlson said there can't be a free society if people are not allowed to say what they think is true.

"We'll be bringing a new version of the show we've been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter," he said. "We'll bring some other things, too, which we'll tell you about. But for now, we're just grateful to be here."

After Carlson's announcement, Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted the social media platform has "not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever" with Carlson.