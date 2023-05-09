Tucker Carlson's Post-Fox Plan: I'm Taking My Show to Twitter

Tucker Carlson announced Tuesday that he is making his next move through Twitter as his lawyers accused Fox News of fraud and breach of contract in a separate letter.

Carlson first revealed in a nearly three-minute video that he would be taking his talk show and other future projects to the social media platform after lambasting mainstream media's stranglehold over the public square.

"Twitter has long served as the place where our national conversation incubates and develops. Twitter is not a partisan site. Everybody's allowed here. We think that's a good thing," Carlson said.

"Starting soon, we'll be bringing a new version of the show we've been doing for the last six-and-a-half years to Twitter," he continued. "We'll be bringing some other things too, which we'll tell you about, but for now, we're just grateful to be here."

After the video dropped, Puck News senior correspondent Dylan Byers reported that Carlson would "forgo at least $25 million owed to him by Fox Corp. in order to break non-compete clause."

Byers also said that former Fox News staff would assist him in the new program.

However, Axios later broke news that the non-compete clause was far from settled, with Carlson enlisting his attorneys to argue that the provision is no longer valid after his show's cancelation.

The letter hints at possible future litigation, asking the network to preserve related documents, as Twitter CEO Elon Musk has reportedly offered to back Carlson for all related legal costs.

Carlson's attorney Bryan Freedman claims in the document that Fox News officials, including founder Rupert Murdoch, broke promises to Carlson "intentionally and with reckless disregard for the truth."

"These actions not only breached the covenant of good faith and fair dealing in the Agreement, but give rise to claims for breach of contract, and intentional and negligent misrepresentation," the letter read.

Sources told the outlet that Murdoch and executive Fox Corp. Chief Legal and Policy Officer Viet Dinh were accused of making promises to Carlson that were intentionally broken, constituting fraud.

Carlson's lawyers also said that Fox broke an agreement not to leak Carlson's text messages, notable due to a New York Times report that claimed one was critical to his ousting.

Irena Briganti, Fox News' communications and public relations head, is specifically accused of attempting to "undermine, embarrass, and interfere" with Carlson's future business prospects in another breach of employment claim.

"Make no mistake, we intend to subpoena Ms. Briganti's cell phone records and related documents, which evidence communications with her and all media, including, but not limited to The New York Times," the lawyers wrote.

