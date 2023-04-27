×
Tags: tucker carlson | rudy giuliani | fox news | fired | conservative | special report

Giuliani to Newsmax: 'Expecting' Tucker Firing, but 'Still Shocked'

By    |   Thursday, 27 April 2023 10:04 PM EDT

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani tells Newsmax he was fully "expecting" Fox News to fire its top-rated host Tucker Carlson, but it still caught him by surprise when the media giant pulled the plug on Monday.

"I was still shocked by it," Giuliani said Thursday on "Eric Bolling The Balance," "because he's had, like about a year or two ... of what I would consider historic and inspired journalism.

"We have a lot of great journalists on our side, and it takes a lot of guts to be on our side," Giuliani told Newsmax. "To be on the other side, I don't know. You've got all the cocktail parties, and they drink so much, they probably don't even know what they're doing."

On the conservative side, however, "they do everything they can to destroy you," he continued, adding that Carlson has "gone through that so gracefully."

He praised Carlson's special report, "Patriot Purge," which still appears on his website, saying the report "was so needed."

The site describes the special saying, "The domestic war on terror is here — and it's coming for half of the country. Tucker explores how the Biden regime is using the Capitol riots on January Sixth to paint Americans as terrorists. But what exactly happened on 1/6 and how much of what we were told was a lie?"

Carlson, Giuliani said, was the only person with the credibility to do the report, "and I think that's what did him in."

The sad news, he lamented, is that "there isn't an awful lot to balance the mainstream media, and now, we're one less, and that part isn't good news."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
