Tucker to Newsmax: Feel Sorry for 'Slave' Trump Amid Feud

Tucker Carlson escalated his feud with President Donald Trump on Friday, a day after Trump lashed out at several prominent right-leaning commentators, including Carlson, who have criticized the conflict with Iran.

Newsmax chief Washington correspondent James Rosen wrote on X that Carlson responded to Trump's Truth Social post Thursday, saying, "I've always liked Trump and still feel sorry for him, as I do for all slaves."

Asked to elaborate, Carlson added: "He's hemmed in by other forces. He can't make his own decisions. It's awful to watch."

In the president's crosshairs were Carlson and Megyn Kelly, two former Fox News hosts turned independent podcasters, as well as Candace Owens and Alex Jones, also podcasters who have promoted conspiracy theories.

"They're stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!" Trump wrote in a nearly 500-word post.

All four have criticized Trump over the conflict, accusing him of abandoning his anti-war campaign promises and, to varying degrees, bowing to pressure from Israel.

"They don't have what it takes, and they never did! They've all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren't even invited on TV because nobody cares about them, they're NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some 'free' and cheap publicity," Trump wrote.