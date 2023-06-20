Tucker Carlson: DOJ 'Just Baptized Hunter Biden'

Hailing the "prescient words" of former President Donald Trump predicting a proverbial slap on the wrist for Hunter Biden as he himself faces 400 years in prison, Tucker Carlson warned that Hunter Biden's sins have been all "washed away."

"This morning Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to pretty much nothing," Carlson said in his latest "Tucker on Twitter" monologue Tuesday afternoon, his fifth since his Fox News ouster.

"There was no predawn raid carried live simultaneously on CNN. There was no perp walk, no handcuffs, no press conference. Above all, there was no felony. Hunter Biden, who broke federal gun laws, can still carry a gun. It's like it all never happened.

"In fact, the Justice Department just baptized Hunter Biden. A lifetime of sins just washed away in an instant. It was a secular miracle."

Most egregiously, Carlson noted Hunter Biden has faced no scrutiny for never having registered as a foreign agent under FARA (the Foreign Agents Registration Act), a sin punishable in Washington, D.C., only if you are an enemy of Democrats, according to Carlson.

"Foreign powers have never had more power in Washington," Carlson said. "They're agents everywhere in every federal agency.

"'We're cracking down on foreign influence.' Please!

"The point — the only point — of enforcing FARA after decades of ignoring it is to harass and imprison high-profile political opponents."

But Hunter Biden, despite allegedly earning millions from the likes of Ukraine and China, will apparently not face any legal or media scrutiny.

"Hunter Biden was a foreign agent; he never registered as one, but for years that's what he was," Carlson continued. "He sold access to his father and other lawmakers to the Chinese and Ukrainians and countries throughout the world."

And he will never have to answer to that.

"Why? Well, you know the answer: Hunter Biden has good genes," Carlson said.

Carlson pointed to Hunter Biden's artwork, and leftist media fawning over it, as his latest business as a front of "money laundering."

"For years, Hunter Biden was an influence peddler," Carlson said. "Now, Hunter Biden is a self-actualizer. He self-actualizes for a living. He gets in touch with himself, his feelings, and he follows his muse.

"If you didn't know what a virtuous person Hunter Biden is, you might think it looked a lot like money laundering."

This case is part of a growing trend in American society that has Carlson concerned, which is a "total inversion of virtue."

"What was once considered admirable is now derided as stupid, if not racist," Carlson said. "That would include achievement, intelligence, honesty, self-control, humility. Those are features of the old America. Those were yesterday's virtues. They are gone.

"In their place: All that we once considered contemptible and repulsive, we're told to worship that now."