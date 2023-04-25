Tucker Carlson Fans Cancel Fox Nation Subscriptions

Tucker Carlson fans are taking to Twitter, revealing that they dumped membership to Fox News' paid subscription service after the network cut ties with its top host.

"I just cancelled my Fox Nation subscription with the note: 'No Tucker Carlson, no Fox Nation subscription. Goodbye,'" said Townhall writer Scott Morefield. "Who is doing the same?"

Social media influencer Michelle Maxwell, a mother and self-described "constitutional conservative" from Virginia, also said she would be leaving the service.

"#TuckerCarlson was the only reason I still watched!!" she tweeted, sharing a picture of her sending a strong-worded message to Fox News before canceling.

A user jumped in to agree with Maxwell.

"I saw your tweet and canceled my @foxnation subscription #FoxNation," they wrote.

The mass exodus of Fox News viewers arrives in the backdrop of Carlson's abrupt exit from the company on Monday, which both sides have stayed relatively silent about.

While some speculate the decision is related to the network's recent $787.5 million defamation lawsuit settlement, others have reported that it could be connected to another suit by former producer Abby Grossberg.

Grossberg has claimed that her time at Fox News was a hostile work environment ripe with antisemitism and sexism.

The network has thus far only provided the following statement:

"Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways," a spokesperson stated. "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."