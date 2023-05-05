Carlson's Sense of Humor Intact in First Post-Firing Speech

Former Fox News star Tucker Carlson appears to be keeping his sense of humor about being fired from his top-rated prime-time spot, telling the audience during a fundraiser in Oxford, Alabama, that he is "probably the first unemployed person you ever invited to speak."

"It's funny; I rarely give speeches because I'm working and when I accepted this speech six months ago I didn't realize how much free time I would have," Carlson told a sold-out event at the 1,200-seat Oxford Performing Arts Center Thursday night, reports The Anniston Star. "One never knows, does one."

He also joked that his wife, Susan Andrews, thinks he's too negative, and that she said "it's not all bad" when he lost his show.

"When I got canned the other day, my wife's like, 'It's not all bad,'" he said. "I was pretty depressing. 'He needs to do a good news show.' That's my wife's view."

Ticket sales were sluggish for Carlson's speech until word of his firing spread, but while Carlson joked a bit about the loss of his job, he did not go into much detail about being fired.

Instead, he spoke more about politics and race and said he had many reasons for accepting the speaking gig, which was held for the faith-based Rainbow Omega charity.

"I do love Alabama," Carlson told the audience. "It has really nice people, Christian people. Yes. It has amazing food. I have the world's worst eating habits. And here that's not judged ... fried Oreos, okay? And I love that. I love the lack of judgment and I think it's physically beautiful."

Carlson also said he "in a sincere way" supports Rainbow Omega, which provides vocational and residential programs to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"[It] is helping people not in an abstract way, but in an actual way," Carlson said, noting that he visited the charity's campus and found what he saw to be "beautiful."

But Carlson also, speaking out about race, said how "excited" he was when Barack Obama was elected president in 2008 and what it meant for race in the United States.

"Obama's first term was how we were going to get past race," Carlson said. "I didn't vote for the guy but everybody I knew was excited and so was I. We elect some guy I disagree with but we get to the point we stop picking at the scab and move forward as one country — why wouldn't I be for that? As a Christian, I was totally for that."

But, he said that it became clear during Obama's second term that "all of a sudden we're not post-racial. All we're going to talk about is race and make each other hate each other on the basis of race. I have to say that I don't travel a ton, but when I do no one ever comes up to me and even mentioned race of any color.

"No one has ever come up to me and attacked me on racial terms. I don't think most Americans hate each other. I just don't see that. I don't think there is widespread racism in the country. I have never seen it — not one time."

The comments came after a text was leaked from the Dominion lawsuit against Fox including a comment from him about how "white men fight," after he watched a three-man-on-one fight during the Jan. 6, 2021, protests at the Capitol.

Carlson also got a shout-out during his speech when someone yelled to him to "run for president!" in the middle of his speech.

Carlson had been saying that he is a "sincere lover of the country" and asked the audience: "How do you, all of us, in our small, incremental ways, make it better?" leading to the response.

"Run for president?" Carlson replied. "I think if you run for president, they will assassinate your character."