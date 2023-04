Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax issued the following statement following Tucker Carlson's departure from Fox News:

"For a while Fox News has been moving to become establishment media and Tucker Carlson's removal is a big milestone in that effort," Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said. "Millions of viewers who liked the old Fox News have made the switch to Newsmax and Tucker's departure will only fuel that trend."

