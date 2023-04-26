Tucker Carlson Releases Video: Hints at Fox's Dishonesty

On Wednesday evening, expelled Fox News host Tucker Carlson released a personal video making veiled claims that his former network has operated dishonestly.

In a two-minute Twitter monologue, Tucker suggested America is now a “one-party” state and that debate over serious issues has become almost non-existent.

He added that the left has given up “persuasion” and have resorted to “force” to achieve their goals.

Carlson’s Twitter video is the first time he has publicly spoken since he was fired by Fox News on Monday.

Carlson never mentioned Fox News or his abrupt departure from the network, but noted that when honest people tell the truth, they become powerful, and those who spread lies to silence them become weaker.

While never accusing Fox of spreading lies, Carlson’s video comes after Fox’s sister company, SkyNews Australia, aired a scathing news editorial attacking him personally.

The SkyNews anchor said Carlson was "sacked essentially for thinking that he was bigger than Fox News” and accused him of spreading conspiracy theories.

Carlson, whose last broadcast of the highest-rated show in cable news was Friday, never addressed why he was abruptly fired by Fox.

He began the video with a hearty, "Good evening.

"One of the first things you realize when you step outside the noise for a few days is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country, kind and decent people, people who really care about what's true — and a bunch of hilarious people also, a lot of those," he said.

"It's got to be the majority of the population, even now, and that's heartening."

He said he also noticed "how unbelievably stupid most debates you see on television are. They're completely irrelevant. They mean nothing.

“In five years, we won't even remember that we had them. Trust me, as someone who has participated."

Carlson then decried the lack of real debate on topics that matter, such as war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, and natural resources.

"When was the last time you heard a legitimate debate about any of those issues?" he asked.

"It has been a long time. Debates like that are not permitted in American media.

“Both political parties and their donors have reached consensus on what benefits them, and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it."

Carlson said it has made the U.S. look like a “one-party state,” which he added "is a depressing realization, but not permanent."

He continued, "Our current orthodoxies won't last. They're brain-dead.

“Nobody actually believes them. Hardly anyone's life is improved by them.

“This moment is too inherently ridiculous to continue, and so it won't.

“The people in charge know this, that's why they're hysterical and aggressive.

“They're afraid. They have given up persuasion; they're resorting to force.

“But it won't work.

"When honest people say what's true, calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful.

“At the same time, the liars who are trying to silence them shrink. They become weaker. That's the iron law of the universe.

“True things prevail. Where can you still find Americans who say true things?

“There aren't many places left, but there are some and that's enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope."

Carlson signed off saying, "See you soon."

Though Carlson’s show was terminated Monday, he reportedly still remains under contract with Fox News.

Some industry insiders have speculated that his Fox agreement likely prevents him from working for another media company while continuing to be paid by the network.

Consistent with industry practice, his agreement probably includes non-disparagement provisions that prevent him from criticizing Fox News in any way.