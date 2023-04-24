Trump Jr. on Carlson Exit: 'Changes Things Permanently'

Tucker Carlson's departure from Fox News generated impassioned reaction throughout conservatism, including from Donald Trump Jr.

"I think it changes things permanently," Donald Trump Jr. said Monday. "That's one of the few voices in the Republican Party that would call out the nonsense from GOP senators, governors, and otherwise — an actual thought leader in conservatism."

"The whole thing is, it's actually mind-blowing to me and everyone else, given what you've seen happen to Fox's market cap in the last few hours. This is a once-in-a-generation-type talent, and to see him go is mind-boggling," he added.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., tweeted after the news that ".@TuckerCarlson has been engaging in the best journalism on TV uncovering and exposing the truth."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said this was caving "to the woke mob."

"Cable news is about to be taught a powerful lesson after Fox News caved to the woke mob and fired Tucker Carlson," she tweeted.

"Americans no longer blindly watch the news like they did decades ago, they only watch the ones who have courage to tell the truth. Americans are about to quit watching."

Joseph D. McBride, arguably the leading Jan. 6 defendant lawyer in the nation, warned that Fox News is going to take a hit as Bud Light did having a transgender hired to pitch its brand.

"Fox News is about to discover what it is like to be Bud Light," McBride tweeted.

Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy denounced the "establishment" turn of his network's leading conservative news competitor.

"For a while Fox News has been moving to become establishment media and Tucker Carlson's removal is a big milestone in that effort," Ruddy wrote in a statement. "Millions of viewers who liked the old Fox News have made the switch to Newsmax and Tucker's departure will only fuel that trend."