Tuberville Sponsors Back-Pay Bill After Ending Blockade

By    |   Saturday, 09 December 2023 12:42 PM EST

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., ended his blockade on most military promotions — which he launched in protest of the Pentagon's abortion policy — and co-sponsored a bill awarding back pay and promotions to over 400 senior officers.

The proposed bill, according to Stars and Stripes, the Military Personnel Confirmation Restoration Act, would retroactively promote over 400 senior officers and would offer back pay dating back to the spring, when the Alabama congressman began his protest campaign.

The bill, introduced by Sens. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., addresses financial losses incurred by officers during the hold.

Tuberville, under bipartisan pressure, dropped his protest Tuesday but maintained his hold on approximately 12 four-star generals and admirals.

In a floor speech Wednesday, he attributed his blockade to Democrats, accusing them of indifference toward the unborn and the military, stating, "Everybody said, 'Well, these men and women need promotions.' Well, these young unborn will never have a chance for a promotion because they want to kill them before they're born."

