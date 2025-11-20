TSA to Impose $18 Fee on Travelers Without REAL ID

The Transportation Security Administration has introduced an $18 fee for airline passengers who reach airport checkpoints without acceptable identification, a policy that strengthens REAL ID enforcement as holiday travel picks up.

The agency's notice says the fee applies to travelers who lack documents such as a passport or a REAL ID-compliant driver's license. The program creates an alternative identity-verification process that may allow passengers to enter the sterile area of an airport if TSA can confirm their identity.

The fee is nonrefundable and covers the government's verification expenses.

It remains valid for 10 days, allowing a second use in that window. Participation is voluntary, though the agency cautions that verification is not guaranteed and access to the sterile area may still be denied.

The Post reported that it is not yet clear whether travelers using the process will ultimately be allowed to board flights.

The change marks a significant push toward stricter REAL ID standards, which require adult travelers to carry identity documents that meet federal security benchmarks.

TSA guidance says travelers with valid passports or REAL ID-compliant licenses will not be affected and notes that most domestic passengers already use compliant IDs.

Fee collection will begin when TSA announces that travelers may register for the modernized alternative identity verification program on the TSA website.

The rollout arrives during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

AAA estimates that nearly 82 million people will travel between Nov. 25 and Dec. 1, with roughly six million flying domestically.

The group projects a slight rise in air travel compared with last year, with average round-trip fares near $700.

Thanksgiving Day is expected to be the least expensive time to fly. The Sunday and Monday after the holiday could see the heaviest congestion.