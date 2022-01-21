×
TSA Allows Illegal Immigrants to Use DHS Documents, Including Arrest Warrants, to Board US Flights

Transportation Security Administration workers screen passengers at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Nov. 8, 2021. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 21 January 2022 04:08 PM

The Transportation Security Administration allows illegal immigrants to use Homeland Security documents, including arrest warrants, as a form of identification to board American flights, The Daily Mail reported.  

"TSA's response confirms the Biden administration is knowingly putting our national security at risk," Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, told DailyMail.com. "Unknown and unvetted immigrants shouldn't even be in the country, much less flying without proper identification."

Gooden has been investigating the process by which immigrants are brought into the country, and in December, demanded the TSA explain how illegal immigrants were permitted to fly in the country without proper ID.

"The Transportation Security Administration is putting millions of Americans flying for Christmas at risk by allowing unknown, and potentially dangerous, immigrants to board commercial aircraft," he wrote in a statement. "The American people deserve transparency and to know U.S. national security and their personal safety are not being put at risk."

TSA Administrator David Pekoske, in response, said certain DHS documents may be considered acceptable alternate forms of identification, including a "Warrant for Arrest of Alien" and a "Warrant of Removal/Deportation." 

The agency added that the document will then be validated via an "alien identification number" being checked against Customs and Border Protection (CBP) databases. 

"All passengers whose identity is verified through alternate procedures receive additional screening before being allowed into the secure area of the airport," the statement said.

Pekoske said the TSA "is committed to ensuring that all travelers, regardless of immigration status, are pre-screened before they arrive to the airport, have their pre-screening status and identification verified at security checkpoints, and receive appropriate screening based on risk before entering the sterile area of the airport."

An average of 159 passengers fly throughout the U.S. using these documents per day, according to DHS.

The Transportation Security Administration allows illegal immigrants to use Homeland Security documents, including arrest warrants, as a form of identification to board American flights, The Daily Mail reports.
Friday, 21 January 2022 04:08 PM
