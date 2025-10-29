Truth Social Becomes First Social Media Platform to Offer Prediction Markets

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the company behind Truth Social, announced a groundbreaking expansion Wednesday that will make the platform the first social media network in the world to offer prediction markets.

The initiative comes through an exclusive partnership with Crypto.com's U.S.-regulated arm, Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), which is registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The new feature, called Truth Predict, will allow Truth Social users to trade prediction contracts tied to a wide array of real-world events — from political elections and interest rate changes to commodity prices and major sports outcomes.

The markets will update prices in real time, letting users instantly react to breaking news and market developments.

"We are thrilled to become the world's first publicly traded social media platform to offer our users access to prediction markets," said Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group.

"Truth Predict will give our users a trusted network to engage in these markets while turning free speech into actionable foresight. For too long, global elites have tightly controlled these opportunities."

"We're democratizing information and empowering everyday Americans to harness the wisdom of the crowd," he added.

Nunes noted that Trump Media now boasts over $3 billion in financial assets and recently achieved its first quarter of positive operating cash flow. He said the company's strong balance sheet and growing ecosystem — which also includes the streaming platform Truth+ and the fintech brand Truth.Fi — will support the launch of this new venture.

Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek called the collaboration "a perfect alignment of technology and transparency," adding that prediction markets are "poised to be a multi–deca-billion-dollar industry."

He said combining Crypto.com's regulated derivatives technology with Truth Social's audience and platform capabilities would create an entirely new category of interactive social engagement.

Beta testing for Truth Predict will begin soon in the U.S., followed by a full domestic rollout and later a global launch once regulatory approvals are in place. Users who have earned "Truth gems" through engagement on Truth Social or Truth+ will be able to convert them into Cronos (CRO) cryptocurrency to trade in prediction markets.

The partnership builds on a growing alliance between Trump Media and Crypto.com, which earlier announced a CRO rewards system and the creation of Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., a digital asset treasury company established through a business combination with Yorkville Acquisition Corp.