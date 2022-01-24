Nunes: Trump's TRUTH Social Aims to Be 'Family Friendly'

TRUTH Social, the social media platform being developed by Trump Media & Technology Group, plans to be "family-friendly" by the time it launches with strict content moderation technology already in place, CEO Devin Nunes says.

TMTG is working with the San Francisco-based Hive to use automated cloud-based artificial intelligence to recognize images, videos and text, Fox Business reported.

"We want to be very family-friendly, we want this to be a very safe place, and we are focused on making sure any illegal content is not on the site," Nunes told Fox Business.

Both Nunes and former President Donald Trump have previously said the TRUTH Social should be up and running by the end of the first quarter of this year, and Nunes told Fox Business that that is still the schedule.

Nunes said there is anticipation that bad actors will attempt to "flood" the platform with "illegal content" — especially during the initial launch period.

"Hive has a great track record in this, and they have been good to work with," Nunes told Fox Business.. "They are very helpful for our team and because of their experience, I think they’re helping to craft the right spot for us."

"We want to be the most family-friendly site," he said.

Hive co-founder and CEO Kevin Guo told Fox Business that his company’s AI model will moderate posts to filter out sexually-explicit content, violence, bullying, hate speech and spam.

Hive also has worked with the conservative social media platform Parler as well as Reddit, Giphy, Yik Yak, OnlyFans, Omegle, Josh, IRL, Yubo and Tango.

As for working with companies deemed controversial by some, Guo told Fox Business, "Our stance, unlike other companies, we, by definition, are doing a net positive. I don’t care who you are, if you want to make your community a safer place, you should be given the tools to do so."

Guo noted that his company's moderation does not go into political content, though Nunes assured Fox Business that TRUTH Social will be "open for all ideas, all political debate from the left to the right."

Censorship of conservative thought is a longtime criticism of traditional social media such as Twitter and Facebook, both of which banned Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

"We’re not going to censor anybody because they have a different opinion about, for example, a COVID vaccine," Nunes told Fox Business. "That is what the open internet is all about — it should be for the free flow of debate and ideas all over the globe, so that people can learn from one another and debate with one another."

That said, TRUTH Social has come under its own criticism for reportedly requiring users to agree in its terms of service not to criticize TRUTH Social itself. According to Newsweek's Fact Check, the claims are accurate.