Trump's Truth+ to Offer Streaming Content via Roku

Trump Media and Technology Group announced on Thursday that its on-demand streaming content for Truth+ will now be available on Roku-connected TVs.

According to the company, "Truth+ offers family-friendly TV programming for patriotic Americans who want an alternative to woke entertainment corporations and biased news channels."

Featuring both live TV and on-demand programming, Truth+ provides a mix of news, entertainment, faith-based content, weather, and documentaries, TMTG said.

Thursday's move comes after Truth+ live TV streaming was launched on Roku-connected TV sets in March.

The platform's live and on-demand content is also now available on Samsung smart TVs manufactured since 2022 and LG smart TVs.

In a news release, Trump Media said it will continue to stress and beta test the technology and collect user feedback during the rollout phase.

The company's streaming technology runs on its custom-built content delivery network using its own servers, routers, and software stack, "created with the goal of rendering the service uncancellable by Big Tech."

In a Thursday opinion piece for Breitbart News, John Nolte said the Truth+ expansion via Roku is important for two reasons.

"The first is that Normal People now have on their side the most famous and powerful man in the world," Nolte wrote. "Donald Trump is one of us, which means no woke garbage. This app will be curated in a way that protects viewers from leftist sucker punches and children from getting groomed.

"Secondly, look at how technology has changed," he said. "Used to be it wasn't enough to build a studio, own a microphone, or splurge for a camera. You had to find distribution of some kind, in which there were only so many openings, and those openings were controlled by fascist leftists who only allowed the 'accepted voices' through.

"Today, with a mere app, Truth+ has access to as many Roku users as Netflix, Disney+, or any other major media company," Nolte continued. "All Truth+ must do to succeed is to create and offer the kind of content people want to consume. Plus, Normal People have an alternative. Plus, people like Steve Bannon, Eric Bolling, Mike Gallagher, and Charlie Kirk are distributed through this app (as well as others), which means their voices and ideas are as available as those on the left."

"It's a whole new world," he added.

Nolte said that naysayers can "go to Truth+ now and laugh away at how unsophisticated it is, how little content there is," but they should understand that "this is only the first car to roll off the Truth+ assembly line."

"Over time, over the years — and this is what Hollywood most fears — these start-up streaming services will improve with more and more Chosens and blacklisted Oscar winners like Mel Gibson, Kevin Spacey, and Jon Voight," he predicted.

"This is the embryo stage," he wrote. "This is Fox News in 1997. Be patient and have faith for one simple reason: when he launched Fox News nearly 30 years ago, Roger Ailes understood the establishment was not serving 50 percent of the news market, which leaves 50 percent of the market wide open. Dallas Jenkins understood that with The Chosen. Mel Gibson understood that with The Passion of the Christ. Clint Eastwood understands that with almost everything he makes.

"And Trump surely understands that," Nolte said. "The revolution is happening, and Normal People are winning."