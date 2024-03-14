Trump Hush Money Prosecutors Pitch 30-Day Trial Delay

Prosecutors in Donald Trump's hush money case said on Thursday they are open to a 30-day delay in the trial, currently set to begin on March 25, due to a recent disclosure of thousands of pages of documents by federal prosecutors.

As reported by The New York Times, the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which accused Trump of covering up a sex scandal involving an adult film star, Stormy Daniels, during and after the 2016 presidential campaign, pitched the delay.

This, so Trump’s lawyers could have time to review the new and voluminous tranche of records, only recently obtained from federal prosecutors from the records of federal prosecutors who'd once probed similar allegations.

The potential postponement of a case that had been due to head into jury selection later this month would be represent the latest delay on Trump’s various legal proceedings, which include four criminal cases and several civil lawsuits.

Newsmax contributed to this report.