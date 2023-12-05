Trump Was Determined to Stay in Power 'at Any Cost': Prosecutors

Federal prosecutors unveiled plans on Tuesday to introduce evidence at Donald Trump's trial for conspiring to overturn the 2020 election that shows he was determined to "remain in power at any cost."

Special counsel Jack Smith's office, in a court filing, said the former president had a history of "sowing mistrust" in election results and had repeatedly refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

"The Government will offer proof of this refusal as intrinsic evidence of the defendant's criminal conspiracies because it shows his plan to remain in power at any cost -- even in the face of potential violence," prosecutors said.

Trump was indicted in August for allegedly seeking to upend the results of the November 2020 election won by Biden in a concerted effort that led to the violent Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump is also accused of seeking to disenfranchise American voters with his repeated claims he won the election.

Judge Tanya Chutkan has set March 4, 2024, for the start of the trial, which could interfere with Trump's campaign to win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Prosecutors, in the court filing, outlined some of the strategy and evidence they plan to use at the unprecedented criminal trial of a former president.

"The Government will introduce a number of public statements by the defendant... claiming that there would be fraud in the 2020 presidential election," they said.

"These statements sowed mistrust in the results of the presidential election and laid the foundation for the defendant's criminal efforts."