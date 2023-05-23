×
Tags: trump

Trump: Turn Off Laura Ingraham, Watch Greg Kelly

Tuesday, 23 May 2023 09:54 PM EDT

Former President Trump is urging his supporters to tune off Fox News host Laura Ingraham – and start watching Newsmax’s Greg Kelly.

Trump’s surprise attack on Ingraham came as the 10 p.m. ET host slammed the former president for what she claimed was poor poll numbers in several key states, suggesting Biden would beat him.

Trump immediately took to his Truth Social, writing:

“Laura Ingraham on FoxNews just did a hit piece on me (there go her ratings!) showing some polls which indicate that Ron DeSanctimonious may do better against Biden than I would, when actually polls show that I do MUCH better against Biden than ‘Rob.'”

Trump continued: “The poll your looking at now, which has me doing far better against Crooked Joe, was just put out by FOX, I am sure unhappily. I’m also leading DeSanctus by over 40 points in Primary Voting. Watch Greg Kelly on Newsmax at 10:00 P.M.”

On her Monday show Ingraham interviewed Chris Bedford, executive editor of Common Sense Society,  who claimed that Republicans like Ron DeSantis or Tim Scott could beat Joe Biden.

The same polls, Bedford claimed, show Biden “is consistently beating Donald Trump.”

Ingraham’s selective picking of polls apparently set Trump off.

The most recent presidential poll by Harvard Harris has Trump leading Biden nation-wide by 7 points, 47 to 40.

The same poll had DeSantis tied with Biden, 42 to 42.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 23 May 2023 09:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

