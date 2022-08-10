Rep Scott Perry Is Witness in Probe of Trump Election Actions: Lawyer

Rep. Scott Perry’s lawyer said he's been told the lawmaker is not a target of the Justice Department’s inquiry into former President Donald Trump's alleged efforts to keep power after the 2020 election, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

The FBI seized Perry’s phone this week, with reports emerging soon after a raid at Trump's home in Florida.

As the Times reports, the phone seizure represents at least the third major action in recent months in connection with a mushrooming probe of alleged efforts by Trump allies to overturn the 2020 election. Trump and supporters have alleged massive voter fraud is responsible for the win by Joe Biden.

The inquiry was begun last year by DOJ's inspector general’s office, has already impacted two other figures, the Times said: Jeffrey Clark, a former department official Trump is alleged to have wanted to top the agency and promote the voter fraud claims, and John Eastman, an outside lawyer who advised Trump on ways to challenge the vote.

In June, federal agents acting on search warrants seized phones and other electronic devices from both men.