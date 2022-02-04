Trump Tweaks 'Radical Left': CNN More 'Environmentally Friendly' After Zucker's Exit

In a tweak to the "radical left," former President Donald Trump said CNN's "carbon footprint is looking better," with the departure of network President Jeff Zucker.

"The stench of Jeff Zucker is finally leaving CNN," Trump said in a statement. "The air over there, the Radical Left will be happy to hear, is being made more 'environmentally friendly.' "

Zucker resigned from his position Wednesday, the New York Post reported, after he didn’t disclose a romantic relationship with another senior executive at the company.

In a memo to colleagues, Zucker said his relationship with CNN's Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Allison Gollust came up during a probe into Chris Cuomo.

Zucker has helmed the cable network for nine years.

"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years," Zucker wrote in the memo, shared on Twitter by CNN's chief media correspondent Brian Stelter.

"I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years," he wrote. "I was required to disclose it when it began, but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today."

Despite Zucker's ouster, Trump said that "the stench remains, and also at low-rated MSDNC, where weak leaders like Brian Roberts, of 'Concast' who are under the thumb of the Left, don't allow the truth to be told."

At Comcast's annual shareholder meeting last June, CEO Brian Roberts confirmed that the company's corporate management team does not supervise the company's news outlets, according to the National Center for Public Policy Research, which participated in the meeting.

"I have always honored the pledge that we made when we bought NBC Universal, and our agreement with the FCC, that we would not interfere in the news operations," Roberts said in response to a question from Free Enterprise Project Deputy Director Scott Shepard.

"Stockholders should not treat these companies well," Trump said. "We need a free and open press in our Country, and we need it now!"