WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | zelenskyy | trump tower | meeting

Trump, Zelenskyy Meet in NY Amid Rising Questions of US Support

Friday, 27 September 2024 10:30 AM EDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived Friday for a meeting with former President Donald Trump as public tensions have been rising between the two over Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion.

"I think we have a common view that the war in Ukraine has to be stopped and Putin can't win," Zelenskyy said referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After arriving together at a conference room on Friday, Trump said "the fact that we're even together today is a very good sign."

The visit is taking place at Trump Tower in New York, a day after Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump's Democrat opponent in the presidential election, met with the Ukrainian leader and expressed unwavering support.

The meeting is highly anticipated and comes as Election Day nears, with Trump and Harris taking sharply different positions on backing Ukraine in the third year of its war with Russia.

Trump has in recent days praised Russia's historic military victories and insisted the U.S. needs "to get out" and end its involvement with Ukraine.

Friday's meeting almost wasn't scheduled despite Zelenskyy's office saying something had been planned during the Ukrainian leader's visit to the U.N. General Assembly, during which he is making his endgame pitch to allies.

In an interview with The New Yorker that was published earlier this week, Zelenskyy implied Trump does not understand and oversimplifies the conflict. The Ukrainian leader said Trump's running mate JD Vance was "too radical" and had essentially advocated for Ukraine to "make a sacrifice" by "giving up its territories."

Trump ripped Zelenskyy and Ukraine on two separate occasions this week. Speaking Wednesday in North Carolina, Trump referred to Ukraine as "demolished" and its people as "dead."

"Any deal — the worst deal — would've been better than what we have now," Trump said. "If they made a bad deal it would've been much better. They would've given up a little bit and everybody would be living and every building would be built and every tower would be aging for another 2,000 years."

Meanwhile, Harris on Thursday stood alongside Zelenskyy and said Trump's push for Ukraine to quickly cut a deal to end the war were "not proposals for peace," but "proposals for surrender." Trump on Thursday said he was not advocating for a surrender.

While Trump and Vance have been critical of U.S. backing for Ukraine, other Republican allies of the former president have backed Kyiv's defense against Moscow's invasion and argue supporting Ukraine is in America's interest.

One ally of both Ukraine and Trump is Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. At a closed-door meeting Zelenskyy had with senators on Capitol Hill, also on Thursday, Graham stood up and said he had been talking to Trump about the Ukrainian president, according to a person familiar with the situation and granted anonymity to discuss the private meeting.

Graham told those in the room he would talk to Zelenskyy privately about his conversations with Trump, the person said. As the meeting came to a close, Graham pulled Zelenskyy aside and the two had a private conversation.

Graham is close to the former president, despite an on-again-off-again relationship, and has often played a role as an intermediary on various subjects. He did not respond to a message seeking comment Thursday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived Friday for a meeting with former President Donald Trump as public tensions have been rising between the two over Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion.
trump, zelenskyy, trump tower, meeting
537
2024-30-27
Friday, 27 September 2024 10:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved