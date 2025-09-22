Trump, Zelenskyy to Meet in New York During UN Week

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet this week in New York with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of the U.N. General Assembly’s high-level meetings.

Ukraine’s delegation has lined up nearly 20 bilateral talks with leaders from around the world, including the meeting with Trump. Ukrinform, Ukraine’s national news agency, reported that Zelenskyy outlined the schedule in his nightly video address on Sunday.

The president said Ukraine faces a demanding week of diplomacy. “We can achieve a lot if our partners hear us and support proposals that truly bring the end of the war closer. There will be the U.N. General Assembly week — various events and meetings,” Zelenskyy stated.

“Nearly 20 meetings with leaders from all over the world are already on the schedule — with long-standing supporters of Ukraine as well as our new partners. The first meetings will take place tomorrow. We are also planning a meeting this week with the president of the United States of America.”

Zelenskyy added: “It is important that this week adds determination to the world for strong actions — without strength, peace will not prevail.”

The 80th U.N. General Assembly session opened on Sept. 9 under the presidency of Annalena Baerbock. The high-level week runs from Sept.r 23 to 29, bringing together about 100 presidents and more than 40 prime ministers. Zelenskyy is leading Ukraine’s delegation.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters Monday that Trump will hold a series of meetings at the U.N., beginning with bilateral talks with Secretary-General António Guterres and leaders from Ukraine, Argentina, and the European Union.

She said Trump will also join a separate multilateral summit with leaders from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the UAE, and Jordan.

As diplomats convene, Ukrainian and Russian forces continue intense fighting along the eastern front, particularly in Donetsk and Luhansk, while Russia also targets Ukrainian cities with drone and missile strikes on infrastructure and civilian areas. Ukraine is conducting counterattacks and long-range strikes on Russian logistics, achieving only limited territorial gains. Both sides continue to suffer heavy losses, and recent Russian advances have slowed compared to earlier offensives.