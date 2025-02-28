WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | zelenskyy | gop | lawmakers

Some GOP Hawks Stunned by Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting

By    |   Friday, 28 February 2025 07:53 PM EST

President Donald Trump’s meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stunned several hawkish Republican lawmakers, reported Axios.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., told the news outlet that Friday was a “bad day for America’s foreign policy.”

"Ukraine wants independence, free markets and rule of law. It wants to be part of the West. Russia hates us and our Western values. We should be clear that we stand for freedom," he said.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., said the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy was a “disaster – especially for Ukraine.”

"Sadly, the only winner of today is Vladimir Putin,” he said in a post on X.

“President Zelenskyy and his team must work with President Trump and his administration to get this agreement back on track immediately.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., meanwhile, called for Zelenskyy to step down unless he apologized to Trump.

“Devastated. Everything I … have been working for to try to get a new relationship with the United States around a critical minerals deal beneficial to both of us was completely obliterated today,” Graham, one of the most outspoken advocates for supporting the Ukraine war effort, said on Fox News’ “America Reports.”

“The question for me is, Is he redeemable in the eyes of Americans? Most Americans witnessing what they saw today would not want Zelenskyy to be their business partner, including me, and I’ve been to Ukraine nine times since the war started,” he said.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump's meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stunned several hawkish Republican lawmakers, reports Axios.
trump, zelenskyy, gop, lawmakers
237
2025-53-28
Friday, 28 February 2025 07:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved