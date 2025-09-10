WATCH TV LIVE

Trump to Attend Yankees-Tigers Game Thursday at Yankee Stadium

Wednesday, 10 September 2025 09:32 PM EDT

The New York Yankees and the White House announced that President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend the Yankees-Tigers game on Thursday at Yankee Stadium. 

The evening will carry added significance, as pregame ceremonies will commemorate the victims and heroes of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Trump’s attendance is expected to draw national attention, while also prompting heightened security measures throughout the stadium and surrounding area. 

Officials are urging fans with tickets to plan ahead, arrive early, and consider public transportation due to anticipated road closures, restricted access points, and limited parking availability near Yankee Stadium.

According to the Yankees, stadium gates will open at 4 p.m., three hours before the scheduled first pitch at 7:05 p.m. 

Officials also cautioned that typically accessible areas inside and outside Yankee Stadium may become restricted zones before, during, and after the game due to the enhanced security protocols surrounding the president’s visit. 

Fans should expect tighter movement controls both inside the venue and in the immediate neighborhood.

Thursday’s matchup will serve as more than a ballgame. The Yankees will use the pregame ceremonies to honor the memory of those lost on 9/11 and recognize the first responders and heroes who emerged in its aftermath. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 10 September 2025 09:32 PM
