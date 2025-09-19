WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: Meeting With Xi Next Month in SKorea

Friday, 19 September 2025 11:49 AM EDT

President Donald Trump says he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet at a summit in South Korea next month, and he will travel to China early next year.

"I just completed a very productive call with President Xi of China. We made progress on many very important issues including Trade, Fentanyl, the need to bring the War between Russia and Ukraine to an end, and the approval of the TikTok Deal," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"I also agreed with President Xi that we would meet at the APEC Summit in South Korea, that I would go to China in the early part of next year, and that President Xi would, likewise, come to the United States at an appropriate time."

"The call was a very good one, we will be speaking again by phone, appreciate the TikTok approval, and both look forward to meeting at APEC!" Trump added.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


