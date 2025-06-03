Trump Talks With China's Xi Jinping Could Expand

The predicted conversation this week between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping may include a Third-World leader.

Should the call happen on Thursday, Trump may add visiting German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Trump has been known to take advantage of meeting opportunities to introduce people or bring them in on a discussion they might not have planned on.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters about the potential call during a briefing on Monday. She did not mention any indication about the possibility of Merz being in on the conversation.

Still, the potential of leaders of three of the most powerful nations in the world together on a phone call about important economic issues is something that does not happen very often. Especially if there is a surprise element.

The clock is ticking as world leaders are still debating their long-term response to Trump’s tariff strategy.

There's clearly some urgency in Washington to get bilateral talks on track with time running out on its 90-day pause of reciprocal tariffs imposed on April 2.

A draft letter sent to negotiating partners showed the Trump administration wants countries to provide their best offer on trade negotiations by Wednesday as officials seek to accelerate talks with multiple partners. Perhaps pointedly, European Union sources said they had not received the letter.

China's factory activity in May shrank for the first time in eight months, a private-sector survey showed on Tuesday, indicating U.S. tariffs are now starting to directly hurt the manufacturing superpower.

Reuters contributed to this report.