Trump Campaigns for Susan Wright in Texas House Race

Former President Donald Trump continued his push to get Susan Wright elected to Congress in Texas by appearing at a tele-town hall meeting on Thursday to tout her over the 22 other candidates in the race.

The special election to replace Wright’s late husband, Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, is scheduled for Saturday. Ron Wright died Feb. 7.

Trump had endorsed Susan Wright on Monday, saying she “will be a terrific Congresswoman (TX-06) for the Great State of Texas. She is the wife of the late Congressman Ron Wright, who has always been supportive of our America First Policies. “Susan will be strong on the Border, Crime, Pro-Life, our brave Military and Vets, and will ALWAYS protect your Second Amendment.”

According to Politico, he briefly joined her and the anti-tax Club for Growth at a tele-town hall on Thursday night.

"It's just my honor to also get involved and be involved in this race," Trump said, noting his partnership with the Club for Growth. "We've worked together. We've never had a loss together. Every time we've gone after someone and, you know, supported and worked for someone, we've had victory. So I hope everybody can get out on Saturday, May 1, and vote for Susan Wright."

The Texas Tribune noted the Club for Growth has launched an ad touting Trump’s endorsement. The outlet said the spot warns that "out-of-state anti-Trump forces" are working against Susan Wright and says the race "may be a key test of Trump's continuing power in the party."

The Tribune pointed out the race is arguably the first major electoral test of Trump’s clout within the Republican Party since he left office.

"He wants to be with winners, but he also wants to show that he's still the leader of the party," David McIntosh, the Club president and former Indiana congressman, is quoted in Politico. "That was our goal — to make it a race where Trump's endorsement really mattered."

McIntosh said he occasionally speaks with Trump about downballot races and encouraged him to back Wright, Politico reported. It was Trump, he said, who suggested the tele-town hall.

In addition to Wright, there are 10 other Republicans, 10 Democrats, one Libertarian and one independent in the race.

All candidates will appear on the same ballot. In the event no one gets more than 50% of the vote, the two top finishers will compete in a runoff.

During his appearance on the town hall, Trump blasted President Joe Biden, predicted Republicans would take back the House and he noted his 2020 victory in Texas, Politico reported.

"I appreciate the big win we had in Texas," he said.