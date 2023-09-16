Trump: 'I Like the Concept' of a Woman VP

Former President Donald Trump said in passing that he likes "the concept" of a woman being his running mate but hasn't given it much thought, according to The Hill.

"I like the concept, but we're going to pick the best person," Trump told "Meet the Press" in an interview set to air Sunday. "But I do like the concept, yes."

As Trump looks to expand his appeal among the voter base, rumors have swirled regarding potential picks. Among them is South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who's said she would be his vice presidential pick "in a heartbeat." Other prospects being floated include Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, former Trump White House press secretary and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Following a rally last week in South Dakota, Trump thanked Noem for her endorsement.

"Kristi, I'm truly honored to receive your endorsement very much. I appreciate it. Thank you very much. It's a great honor. Get endorsements, some good, some bad. I get endorsements. Some don't mean anything. Hers means a lot. Let me tell you," Trump stated.