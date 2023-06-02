×
Tags: trump | woke | desantis | wokeness | 2024

Trump: I Don't Like the Term 'Woke'

Friday, 02 June 2023 11:54 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump has often used the term "woke" to slam his political enemies, but he said this week he doesn't like the term because it's too confusing for most people.   

“I don’t like the term ‘woke’ because I hear, ‘Woke, woke, woke.’" Trump said while speaking at the Westside Conservative Breakfast in Urbandale, Iowa Thursday," reports The Hill. "It’s just a term they use. Half the people can’t even define it; they don’t know what it is."

His comments mark a break from his challengers for the GOP presidential nomination, as well as a departure from his own comments using the slam, including two days ago, when he launched into his main rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, for not stopping Disney from going "woke," according to Forbes

DeSantis has used "woke" opposition as a central part of his political career, including in 2021, when he signed Florida's "Stop WOKE Act" into law banning college professors from teaching about critical race theory. 

"We reject this woke ideology,” DeSantis said in January during his inaugural address. “We seek normalcy, not philosophical lunacy. We will not allow reality, facts, and truth to become optional. We will never surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die."

Trump, meanwhile, has also spoken out against "wokeness," calling on the United States to "replace wokesters with Patriots" and promoting Truth Social, his social media platform as a "non-woke" alternative to Twitter. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Friday, 02 June 2023 11:54 AM
