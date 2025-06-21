Trump Warns Iran, Proxies About Retaliation

President Donald Trump issued a warning to Iran and its proxies that any retaliation against the U.S. for its airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites "will be met with force far greater."

The U.S. military struck three sites in Iran early Sunday Mideast time, directly joining Israel's war aimed at decapitating Iran's nuclear program.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported that the attacks targeted the country's Fordo, Isfahan, and Natanz nuclear sites.

"ANY RETALIATION BY IRAN AGAINST THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL BE MET WITH FORCE FAR GREATER THAN WHAT WAS WITNESSED TONIGHT," Trump posted on Truth Social late Saturday night Eastern time. "THANK YOU! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES"

After the U.S. strikes, Iran vowed swift retaliation. "Every American citizen or military personnel in the region is now a target," a commentator on Iranian state media said, The Washington Post reported.

In recent weeks, Iranian leaders warned of reprisal should a U.S. strike occur.

"All U.S. bases are within our reach and we will boldly target them," Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said, the Post reported.

Media outlets also suggested that Iranian retaliation could surface via proxies, such as the Houthis in Yemen and Hezbollah, or with sleeper cells in the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.