Trump: Former VP Candidate Walz 'A Loser'

President Donald Trump on Friday took a swipe at Minnesota Democrat and former vice presidential candidate, Gov. Tim Walz in response to a comment from Walz.

Breitbart reported that Walz recently appeared in a podcast with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and said of conservatives in America, “I think I could kick most of their ass. I do think that." Walz then added he probably could at least "outrun" them.

During a White House event with reporters on Friday, Trump responded to a question about those comments. Trump replied, “Oh boy, he’d be in trouble. Well, he’s a loser.”

Trump asserted that Walz hurt the campaign of his running mate, presidential candidate Kamala Harris. He said that former President Joe Biden did not add a lot to their chances either: "They didn’t have a great group, but I would probably put him at the bottom of the group.”