WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | walz | candidate | loser

Trump: Former VP Candidate Walz 'A Loser'

By    |   Friday, 21 March 2025 06:51 PM EDT

President Donald Trump on Friday took a swipe at Minnesota Democrat and former vice presidential candidate, Gov. Tim Walz in response to a comment from Walz.

Breitbart reported that Walz recently appeared in a podcast with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and said of conservatives in America, “I think I could kick most of their ass. I do think that." Walz then added he probably could at least "outrun" them.

During a White House event with reporters on Friday, Trump responded to a question about those comments. Trump replied, “Oh boy, he’d be in trouble. Well, he’s a loser.”

Trump asserted that Walz hurt the campaign of his running mate, presidential candidate Kamala Harris. He said that former President Joe Biden did not add a lot to their chances either: "They didn’t have a great group, but I would probably put him at the bottom of the group.”

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump on Friday took a swipe at Minnesota Democrat and former vice presidential candidate, Gov. Tim Walz in response to a comment from Walz.
trump, walz, candidate, loser
147
2025-51-21
Friday, 21 March 2025 06:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved