Trump Releases Plan to Halt Chain Migration

Former President Donald Trump previewed an executive order he would issue to stop chain migration if he is successful in his run for the presidency.

He made his remarks in a video posted on Dropbox on Tuesday by the Trump campaign. He also blasted President Joe Biden's border policies in the video.

"Joe Biden has launched an illegal foreign invasion of our country, allowing a record number of illegal aliens to storm across our borders," Trump said. "From all over the world they came. Under Biden's current policies even though these millions of illegal border crosses have entered the country unlawfully, all of their future children will become automatic U.S. citizens. Can you imagine?

"They'll be eligible for welfare, taxpayer funded healthcare, the right to vote, chain migration and countless other government benefits, many of which will also profit their illegal alien parents. This policy is a reward for breaking the laws of the United States and is obviously a magnet helping draw a flood of illegals coming across our borders. They come by the millions and millions and millions. They come from mental institutions. They come from jails. Some of the toughest, meanest people you will ever see. The United States is among the only countries in the world that says even if neither parent is a citizen nor even lawfully in the country, their future children are automatic citizens the moment the parents trespass onto our soil.

"As has been laid out by many scholars, this current policy is based on a historical myth and a willful misinterpretation of the law by the open border advocates. There aren't that many around. It's amazing. Who wants to have prisoners coming into our country, who wants to have people very sick coming into our country, people from mental institutions, coming into our country? And come they will. They're coming by the thousands, by the tens of thousands.

"As part of my plan to secure the border on day one of my new term in office, I will sign an Executive Order making clear to federal agencies that under the correct interpretation of the law, going forward the future children of illegal aliens will not receive automatic U.S. citizenship. It's things that bring millions of people to our country and they enter our country illegally. My policy will choke off a major incentive for continued illegal immigration, deter more migrants from coming and encourage many of the aliens that Joe Biden has unlawfully let into our country to go back to their country. They must go back.

"My order will also end the unfair practice known as birth tourism where hundreds of thousands of people; from all over the planet squat in hotels for their last few weeks of pregnancy to illegitimately and illegally obtain us citizenships for the child — often to later exploit chain migration, they jump the line and get green cards for themselves and their family members. It's a practice that is so horrible and so egregious, but we let it go forward. At least one parent will have to be a citizen or a legal resident in order to qualify [under the proposed Executive Order].

"We will secure our borders and we will restore sovereignty starting on day one. Our country will be great again. Our country will be a country again and we will have borders. We'll have proper education and we'll put America first."