Trump Steals the Show at Mixed Martial Arts Event in Las Vegas

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, left, attends UFC 264, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Sunday, 11 July 2021 08:37 AM

Former President Donald Trump walked out to cheers from fans at a mixed martial arts boxing match in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Eyewitness video from reality U.S. TV series "Real Housewives of Dallas" star Court Westcott shows Trump walking through the fighter tunnel before the MMA UFC 264 bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier to sounds of cheers and applause from fans sitting in the T-Mobile Arena.

Some boos can also be heard in the video.

There were also chants of "U-S-A".

The future of former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor is in doubt after a freak leg break in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier sees him headed for an extended period on the sidelines.

McGregor's brash manner and highlight-reel knockouts saw him quickly rise to fame as a champion in two weight classes, but since adding the lightweight title in November 2016, he has struggled to fight consistently.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


