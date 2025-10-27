Trump: I Wouldn't Run for Vice President in 2028

President Donald Trump said on Monday he would rule out running for the vice presidency in the 2028 U.S. election, an approach some of his supporters have floated to allow the Republican president to serve an additional term in office.

"I'd be allowed to do that," Trump said, in an exchange with reporters aboard Air Force One.

But he added: "I wouldn't do that. I think it's too cute. Yeah, I would rule that out because it's too cute. I think the people wouldn't like that. It's too cute. It's not - it wouldn't be right."

No one may be elected to the U.S. presidency a third time, according to the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Some have suggested that one way around this prohibition would be for Trump to stand as vice president, while another candidate stood for president and resigned, letting Trump again assume the presidency. Opponents have disputed whether this would be legal.