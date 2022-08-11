Biden Booed on Vacation by Trump Supporters

President Joe Biden and his family were booed by Trump supporters Wednesday when arriving in South Carolina for vacation, according to media reports.

Biden is expected to stay on Kiawah Island for at least seven days with members of his family. The destination is known for its private beach and golf resort, though the president will stay at a friend's home on the island that the family has used for previous visits.

"We, The People Will Not Be Divided…America 1st!!!" one person wearing a Project Veritas t-shirt wrote on a sign as the Biden family drove past in their motorcade. "Sleepy Joe, a.k.a. 'The Big Guy' (10%) a.k.a. The Worst POTUS Ever!!!"

The sign continued, "Thanks 4 Record Inflation, Global Instability, Empowering Cartels, & So Many More Crises!!!"

Some locals displayed signs on their front lawns. One read: "Let's Go Brandon" and another one: "FU JOE."

While Biden is in South Carolina, the House is set to vote to approve a bill full of Biden's priorities, including the most substantial investment in history to fight climate change, some $369 billion over the next decade.

The measure would also cap prescription drug costs at $2,000 out-of-pocket per year for Medicare recipients and help an estimated 13 million Americans pay for healthcare insurance by extending subsidies provided during the coronavirus pandemic.

The White House demurred on when Biden plans to sign the bill, saying it was focused on helping ensure the House approved the measure.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.