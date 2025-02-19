Battle Lines Drawn Over Blame in Ukraine-Russia War

Battle lines are drawn in the spat between Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump over who did what and why surrounding the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

World leaders are taking sides.



The latest to enter the fray is U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer who voiced support for Zelenzkyy as a "democratically elected leader" following Zelenskyy being tagged a "dictator" by Trump, as reported by the BBC.



There is a strong back and forth between Trump and Zelenskyy as Trump moves to negotiate an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, while Zelenskyy tries to hold on to some dignity against verbal attacks, and maintain control of his country.



Rep. Mark Alford, R- Mo., told Newsmax on Wednesday that Zelenskyy may have to agree to concede large portions of Ukraine to Russia in order to bring the war to an end.



The U.K. Prime Minister's defense of Zelenzkyy carries the potential of creating ill will with Trump, just before the British politician will travel to Washington to meet with the president, according to a report from the BBC. Several other U.K. political leaders are voicing support for Zelenzkyy, with at least one simply calling for a common front involving all involved to help bring the war to an end.