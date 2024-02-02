×
Tags: trump | ukraine | orban | hungary

Hungary PM Orban: Trump Can Stop War in Ukraine

By    |   Friday, 02 February 2024 05:29 PM EST

There is no political candidate stronger than former President Donald Trump to stop the war in Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told the French news magazine Le Point this week.

"My personal conviction remains that if in February 2022 the American president had been called Donald Trump, there would be no more war in Europe. Today I don't see anyone other than him, neither in Europe nor in America, who is a leader strong enough to stop the war. Peace has a name, that of Donald Trump," Orban said.

Orban also hailed Trump's "America First" approach, telling the magazine that "when Trump says 'Make America Great Again' or 'America First,' it legitimizes us to say 'Make Europe Great Again' and 'Europe First.'" 

"Put Europe first, put France first, put Hungary first. This is the normal attitude in international politics, if we wish to find agreements based on the basis of national interest.

"Finally, we should not forget that Trump was one of the most successful foreign policy presidents of the United States," he added, noting that "not a single war was started by him."

"And the Abraham Accords were the only serious chance to generate peace, balance and an acceptable form of life in the very difficult Middle East region."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


