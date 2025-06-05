WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | ukraine | drone attacks | russian | warplanes

Report: Trump Admired Ukraine's 'Badass' Attack on Russia

By    |   Thursday, 05 June 2025 07:27 PM EDT

President Donald Trump privately admired Ukraine’s drone attack on a fleet of Russian warplanes last weekend, telling confidants it was "strong" and "badass," Axios reported Thursday.

However, given his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the aftermath, Trump was concerned that the remote attacks on Russian air bases will make it more difficult to reach a ceasefire between the warring countries, according to the report.

"We want this war to end. We want it to deescalate. So if Putin goes crazy in response, yeah, the president has concerns," one source told Axios.

Publicly, Trump said, "It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate peace," he said regarding his call with Putin.

U.S. estimates said the Ukrainian attack hit 20 Russian warplanes, destroying 10 of them. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s estimate put the amount of planes struck at closer to 40.

Ukraine used drones to strike the heavy bomber planes at air bases in Siberia and the far north over the weekend.

"From an international perspective, you've got a chihuahua inflicting some real damage on a much bigger dog," a Trump adviser told the outlet.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump privately admired Ukraine’s drone attack on a fleet of Russian warplanes last weekend, telling confidants it was "strong" and "badass," Axios reported Thursday.
trump, ukraine, drone attacks, russian, warplanes
199
2025-27-05
Thursday, 05 June 2025 07:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved