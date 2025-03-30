WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: UK Caught the 'Terrorists' of My Scottish Golf Club

By    |   Sunday, 30 March 2025 09:33 PM EDT

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social Sunday evening to announce that authorities in the United Kingdom had arrested the individuals responsible for vandalizing his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland with pro-Palestine graffiti.

"I was just informed by Prime Minister [Keir] Starmer of the United Kingdom, that they caught the terrorists who attacked the beautiful Turnberry, in Scotland," Trump wrote. "They did serious damage, and will hopefully be treated harshly. The three people who did this are in prison. You cannot let things like this attack happen, and I greatly appreciate the work of Prime Minister Starmer, and UK Law Enforcement."

On March 8, a group that goes by the name Palestine Action posted to X that it was taking credit for "GAZA IS NOT 4 SALE" on one of the putting greens. The group commented that "Whilst Trump attempts to treat Gaza as his property, he should know his own property is within reach."

The event was evidently triggered after Trump announced that the United States would buy Gaza.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience.

