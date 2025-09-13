Trump Trolls Democratic Governors Ahead of 2028 Elections

President Donald Trump is stepping up his attacks on prominent Democratic governors, signaling his intent to shape the 2028 presidential race even before leaving office, Axios reported.

Trump has increasingly used his platform to deride California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, portraying them as symbols of what he calls Democratic failures on crime, immigration, and governance. His strategy underscores a desire to define his party’s opponents early while bolstering Republicans he views as potential successors.

Advisers say Trump’s legacy is at stake in the next presidential cycle, and he is determined to influence both the 2026 midterms and the 2028 campaign. He has floated Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as the strongest Republican prospects for the White House, but is keeping his attention fixed on Democrats for now.

By targeting Newsom, Pritzker, and Moore, Trump aims to cast them as liberal foils. None has declared interest in running, and Moore has explicitly said he will not. But that has not deterred Trump, who has tied their names to crime and economic decline.

Trump’s rhetoric has often veered into the personal. He has mocked Newsom’s gestures, branding him “Newscum,” and criticized his support for a California high-speed rail project. He has labeled Pritzker “incompetent,” “weak,” and “pathetic,” while mocking his weight. On Moore, Trump resurfaced a controversy about a Bronze Star that Moore mistakenly claimed in 2006, calling it “the end” of his political career.

Over the weekend, Trump posted a meme depicting himself as Robert Duvall’s character in “Apocalypse Now,” with a caption declaring: “Chicago about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR.” The jab highlighted Trump’s push to rename the Department of Defense while criticizing violent crime in Democratic-run cities.

However, the governors have not stayed silent.

Newsom’s team has responded with sharp-edged trolling, framing Trump as erratic. Pritzker has branded the president a “wannabe dictator” and slammed his threats to send troops into Chicago as “not normal.” Moore invited Trump to walk with him through Baltimore to see the city firsthand, an offer Trump declined.

All three have resisted Trump’s use of the National Guard in cities like Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., further sharpening the partisan divide.

Republicans argue that Trump’s offensive serves a dual purpose: rallying voters for the midterms and setting the stage for 2028. “They’re his foil. And they’re a great foil to have,” said American Conservative Union Chair Matt Schlapp.

Former Republican National Commitee Chair Ronna McDaniel said elevating Democratic figures is a way to remind voters “how crazy they still are.” GOP strategists say Trump’s relentless focus on crime draws a sharp contrast with Democrats while energizing his base.

Even as some Republicans urge him to emphasize inflation, Trump sees crime as the most potent wedge issue. His allies say he relishes baiting Democratic leaders, convinced that portraying them as out of touch will strengthen the Republican Party in elections to come.