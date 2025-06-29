WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | tiktok

Trump: We Have a Buyer for TikTok

Trump: We Have a Buyer for TikTok

Sunday, 29 June 2025 11:20 AM EDT

President Donald Trump said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that he had found a buyer for TikTok, a group of "very wealthy people" who he will reveal in about two weeks.

Trump made the remarks in an interview on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo."

Trump said earlier this month that he had signed an executive order extending the June 19 deadline for China-based ByteDance to divest the U.S. assets of short-video app TikTok for 90 days.

"I've just signed the Executive Order extending the Deadline for the TikTok closing for 90 days (September 17, 2025)," he said in a Truth Social post.

Trump had already twice granted a reprieve from enforcement of a congressionally mandated ban on TikTok that was supposed to take effect in January.

The first one was through an executive order on Jan. 20, his first day in office, after the platform went dark briefly when the ban approved by Congress — and upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court — took effect.

The second was in April, when White House officials believed they were nearing a deal to spin off TikTok into a new company with U.S. ownership that fell apart after China backed out following Trump’s tariff announcement.

It is not clear how many times Trump can — or will — keep extending the ban as the government continues to try to negotiate a deal for TikTok, which is owned by China’s ByteDance.

Trump has amassed more than 15 million followers on TikTok since he joined last year, and he has credited the trendsetting platform with helping him gain traction among young voters. He said in January that he has a “warm spot for TikTok.”

Material from Reuters and the Associated Press was used in this article.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that he had found a buyer for TikTok, a group of "very wealthy people" who he will reveal in about two weeks.Trump made the remarks in an interview on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria...
trump, tiktok
292
2025-20-29
Sunday, 29 June 2025 11:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved